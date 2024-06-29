Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 10,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,403.28. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Also, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,403.28. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,060 shares of company stock valued at $445,850. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

