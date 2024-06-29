Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Sells $253,848.60 in Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 478,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Talkspace Stock Down 0.9 %
Talkspace stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.23. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
