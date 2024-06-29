TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
Shares of TOBAF remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 14,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
