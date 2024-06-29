SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,044,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of HYSR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

