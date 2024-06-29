SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,044,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Stock Performance
Shares of HYSR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About SunHydrogen
