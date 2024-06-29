Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $220,414.65

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $220,414.65 and approximately $11,339.36 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02172487 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,766.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

