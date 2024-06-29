StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

