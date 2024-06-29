StockNews.com Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Materialise Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materialise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Materialise by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Materialise by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

