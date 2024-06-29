StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
