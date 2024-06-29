StockNews.com Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

IMO stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.