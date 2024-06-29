StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

