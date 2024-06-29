StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.38.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
