StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Hold

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.38.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

