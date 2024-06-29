StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

