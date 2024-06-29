StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

