StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.