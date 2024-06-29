Stellantis (EPA:STLAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Stellantis (EPA:STLAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 19.13 and last traded at 19.33. 2,353,982 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at 19.36.
Stellantis Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of 22.07.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.