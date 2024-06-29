Status Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Status has a market cap of $103.47 million and $4.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,312.92 or 1.00008842 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00078538 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02701058 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,662,869.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

