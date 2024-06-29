State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $84.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

STT stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after buying an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

