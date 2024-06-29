StakeWise Staked ETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,451.31 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $122.90 million and approximately $205,451.31 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,450.93 or 0.05666924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,614 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,614.52190961. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,452.1672877 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $483,691.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

