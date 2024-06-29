Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 6,475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
Shares of SPVNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,781. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
