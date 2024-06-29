Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 6,475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

Shares of SPVNF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,781. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.