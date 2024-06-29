SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stake Raised by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,802. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.