SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 240.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,808. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

