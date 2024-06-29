SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $28.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.