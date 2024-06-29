SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2129 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 57,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Dividend History for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.