Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPKL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,222. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKL. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,536,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

