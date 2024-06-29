SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SPAR Group Stock Up 2.1 %
SPAR Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.52.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
