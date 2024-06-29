SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPAR Group Stock Up 2.1 %

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,524. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.52.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,709,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,477,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,310.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,219,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

