Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance
SFST opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $238.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 118,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
