Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNOA stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,923,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.