Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SNOA stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,923,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.19.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.