Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and traded as high as $18.51. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 41,291 shares traded.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

