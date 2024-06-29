Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Solid Power Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Get Solid Power alerts:

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.