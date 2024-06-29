Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Solid Power Trading Up 9.2 %
NASDAQ:SLDPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About Solid Power
