SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.43

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.43 and traded as low as C$21.50. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.54, with a volume of 278,055 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
