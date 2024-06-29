Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Update

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart for Life Stock Performance
Smart for Life stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $325,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02.
