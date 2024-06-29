Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Update

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Smart for Life stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $325,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

