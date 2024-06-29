SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.72 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $611.79 million and $40.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,662.72 or 1.00052626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00078295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,504,779.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61989396 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $68,564,299.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.