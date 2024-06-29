SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $599.05 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,902.87 or 1.00055886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,531.1911306 with 1,287,504,679.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60779475 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $39,701,855.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

