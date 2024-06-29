SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.37 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $588.26 million and $23.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.49 or 1.00020619 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00076677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,531.1911306 with 1,287,504,679.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.60779475 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $39,701,855.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

