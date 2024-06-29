Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

