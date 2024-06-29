Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.50 Million in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $163.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.36.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

