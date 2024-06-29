Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,089 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 184.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,529,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,501 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

