Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Decreases By 25.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
