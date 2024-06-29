Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Declines By 21.9%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 9.8 %

VGAS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.41.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

About Verde Clean Fuels

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VGAS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Verde Clean Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

