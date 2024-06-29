Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 28.7%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Toray Industries stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 66,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.
Toray Industries Company Profile
