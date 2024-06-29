Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Decreases By 20.2%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Signal Gold stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Signal Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 27, 200 hectares situated to the 175 kilometers northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold and copper project that covers an area of approximately 19, 450 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

