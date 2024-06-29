Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Rises By 211.4%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SCNI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 48,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,620. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($240.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

