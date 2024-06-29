Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Grows By 5,500.0%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

SDVKY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 71,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

