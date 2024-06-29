Short Interest in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Drops By 24.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,270,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 25,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. 13,853,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

