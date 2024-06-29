Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Expands By 182.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 182.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of Psykey stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 959,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Psykey alerts:

Psykey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.