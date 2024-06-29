Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Expands By 182.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 182.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of Psykey stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 959,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Psykey Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.