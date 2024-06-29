Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Increases By 22,240.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,400 shares, an increase of 22,240.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Petrofac Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of POFCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,599. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

