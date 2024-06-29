Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Increases By 22,240.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,400 shares, an increase of 22,240.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Petrofac Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of POFCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,599. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
