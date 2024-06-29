Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Declines By 88.1%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 5,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.5 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PCFBF remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Read More

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

