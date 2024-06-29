Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Declines By 88.1%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 5,806,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.5 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of PCFBF remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
