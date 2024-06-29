Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Decreases By 32.4%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

