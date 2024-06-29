Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Decreases By 32.4%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.
Orbia Advance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.