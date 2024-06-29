Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Rises By 286.4%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 135.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 802,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 461,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 464,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

