Short Interest in Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Decreases By 23.7%

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 1,116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Numinus Wellness Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUMIF stock traded up C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,799. Numinus Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness Inc provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Clinical Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network segments. The Clinical Research Operations segment offers clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

