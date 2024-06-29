Short Interest in Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Decreases By 23.7%

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 1,116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Numinus Wellness Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NUMIF stock traded up C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,799. Numinus Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
Numinus Wellness Company Profile
