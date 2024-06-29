Short Interest in MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Declines By 91.2%

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance

Shares of MetaWorks Platforms stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 720,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. MetaWorks Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. MetaWorks Platforms had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 582.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetaWorks Platforms will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

